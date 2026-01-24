The Rookies come back from a large deficit and almost pull off a win against the New Stuyahok Lady Eagles.

Final Score: King Cove Rookies (39) vs New Stuyahok Lady Eagles (42) at the Sockeye Classic Tournament in Dillingham on Friday, January 23, 2026.

Announced by Amy Mack

