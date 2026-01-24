Down a key player the T-Jacks barely lose this battle against the home team Wolverines.

Final Score: King Cove T-Jacks (41) vs Dillingham Wolverines (44) at the AML Classic Tournament in Dillingham on Friday, January 23, 2026.

Announced by Mia Cromer

Listen or Download Audio of the Game Below

Full Hour of Programming in Links Below:

https://apradio.org/mp3/aac/2026/aac/20260123-1800_apradioDOTorg.aac

https://apradio.org/mp3/aac/2026/aac/20260123-1900_apradioDOTorg.aac

Find Up to Date Brackets and Scores at Dillingham HS Wolverines Fan Club FB Page:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/598198643570662