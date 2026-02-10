Josh Bolling, 17, is a junior at Kenai Central High School. Alaska’s state school board is a group created by state law to head up the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development.
About The Author
Related Posts
3 tips for embracing winter in Alaska, even if you hate the cold
November 20, 2025
Alaska flu cases spike, causing at least 3 deaths and high numbers of hospitalizations
January 2, 2026
Anchorage braces for frigid temperatures, as National Weather Service issues cold weather advisory
January 2, 2026
Facing a hot Trump controversy, Sullivan deploys a sidestep
December 12, 2025