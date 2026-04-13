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Misty Michele-Rose Marine was born in May of 2008 at ANMC.

She is described by her Dad and Arriah as an amazing daughter, Exceptional Student and the Smartest cookie around. Misty has a fun-loving spirit. And is a hard working young lady. She is both very physically and mentally strong.

Austin Roof describes Misty as Resilient, intelligent and hardworking

Her favorite memory of high school was cheering on the boys and playing basketball with her friends at The Sockeye Tournament 2026,

The best advice she has for a successful high school career is to not worry about what other people think, be grateful for what are and who you have, and to pursue things with purpose.

Misty would like to thank her family and the coaches she has had throughout the years for always believing in her and pushing her to do her best.

Misty is graduating sand point high school as valedictorian. She’s a proud recipient of the UA Scholars. Her plans for after graduation are to attend University of Alaska Southeast in Juneau and get a degree in health science.

A message from Dad and Arriah;

We have spent many years teaching you to live with out us, but not preparing ourselves to live with out you. Always do the best you can until you know better. When you know better, do better.

P.S. We will ALWAYS be one call away!

Misty Marine, you have made so made so many of us proud, you should be very proud of yourself, and on behalf of KSDP, Congratulations!!