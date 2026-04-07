https://www.apradio.org/news/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/2026-04-07Senior-Spotlight-Piper-mack.wav Piper Mack was born on May 16th in Anchorage, AK. She is described by her Mom and Dad as being such a hard worker who finishes everything she starts. She’s also smart, thoughtful, kind, and an all around good person and daughter. Mrs. Smith describes her as a creative and heartfelt student. Her favorite memory of high school was when she went on the Close Up trip and going to see the Broadway show, “Betty Boop”. The best advise she has for a successful high school career is to get your work done so you don’t have a ton of homework, and to be nice to your teachers, they have enough stress on their plates! Piper would like to thank her family and Mom and Dad for always supporting her, and her Auntie Amy for being her loudest supporter. Piper’s plans for after graduation are to attend UAA for General Business.

Piper Mack, My Lunie, I love you, I am so PROUD of YOU, and on behalf of KSDP, Congratulations!!

