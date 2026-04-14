Rivera Wilson was born April 15th 2008 in Anchorage, AK. She is described by her Grandma Geri as a quiet and determined child. Principal Karen Keck describes her as a thoughtful and determined student. Her favorite memory of high school was when her and her team would go on trips to either Anchorage, Bristol Bay, or Unalaska and bonding with my teammates. Close up with her class was also fun. The best advise she has for a successful high school career is to stop procrastinating and get your work done. Its okay to not be 100% every day, but if you give it all, you are giving 100%! Rivera would like to thank her family and friends for pushing her to the finish line and encouraging her for an optimistic future. Rivera’s plans for after graduation are to study at UAA in Public Communications and Journalism for sports broadcasting!

Rivera, your broadcasting career looks BRIGHT, we will miss you next basketball season! I am so proud of you, and on behalf of KSDP, Congratulations!!