ADF&G: 2025 Sand Point Commercial Salmon Fishery Update #1

http://www.adfg.alaska.gov/static/applications/dcfnewsrelease/1659401442.pdf

For Immediate Release: March 18, 2025

CONTACT: Matt Keyse, Finfish Area Management Biologist – (907) 486-1874

Sand Point Commercial Salmon Fishery Update # 1

Because of concerns for Gulf of Alaska Chinook salmon (king salmon) across the Gulf of Alaska, the department is taking unprecedented steps to conserve king salmon by restricting numerous fisheries in 2025.

In the South Alaska Peninsula Area, additional management actions are being implemented to protect these stocks beginning in July:

Beginning July 1, Chinook (king) salmon 28 inches or greater in length may not be retained by purse seine gear in the Unimak, Southwestern, South Central, and Southeastern Districts of Area M during a commercial salmon fishery and must be returned to the water unharmed.

Additionally, the Department will monitor the harvest of Chinook salmon in the Shumagin Islands Section of the Southeastern District. If more than 1,000 Chinook salmon are harvested within the Shumagin Islands Section of the Southeastern District during a regulatory fishing period in July, then the next scheduled fishing period in stat area 282-11 (Unga Cape-East Popof (Delarof Harbor), Popof Head, Red Bluff, Elephant Head (Dark Cliffs), Fox Hole, Pirate Cove, Dangerous Point, East Head, Andronica Island, and Salmon Ranch) Will Not Open to commercial salmon fishing for purse seine gear only.

-end-