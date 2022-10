AEB Assembly Special Meeting: October 17, 2022 at 10am

The Aleutians East Borough will hold a special meeting at 10am on October 17, 2022.

The meeting will be time delayed and broadcast at 3pm on October 17, 2022.

The Agenda and Packets are available below:

AGENDA:

Download and View the Agenda Here

PACKET:

View and Download the Packet Here