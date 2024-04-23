AEB Fish: ADFG South Pen Salmon Pre-Season Meeting – May 30th, 2024

ADFG’s South Alaska Peninsula Salmon pre-season stakeholders meeting will happen via M$ Teams videoconference:

Thursday, May 30th, 2024 at 10AM

“Annual ADFG Preseason meeting for fishermen. Video conferencing will be available at AEB offices in Sand Point, King Cove, Nelson Lagoon and False Pass. Otherwise fishermen can use the phone number to call in directly or from the harbor houses. They will need to dial the number below and enter the passcode.”

Meeting ID: 279 844 469 514

Dial-in by phone

+1 323-433-2327,,678885963# United States, Los Angeles

(833) 779-6874,,678885963# United States (Toll-free)

Phone conference ID: 678 885 963#