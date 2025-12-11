AEB Fishermen’s Winter Fisheries Meeting
MONDAY
December 15, 2025 10AM
via Teams – virtual meeting at AEB meeting sites
• Sand Point Borough Office
• King Cove Borough Office
• False Pass City Office
• Nelson Lagoon Tribal office
• Anchorage AEB office conference room
Meeting scheduled to be broadcast live on local radio KSDP and at www.apradio.org
Proposed Agenda and Invited Agencies
• United States Coast Guard
• ADF&G Groundfish/Shellfish
• Sustainable Fisheries, Alaska Region
• Observer Program
• A.I.S.
• Saltwater Inc.
• Int’l Pacific Halibut Commission
• NOAA Office of Law Enforcement
Fishermen wishing to log-on individually should contact the Natural Resources Department.
For more information, please contact Aleutians East Borough:
Natural Resources Director Ernie Weiss 907-274-7557 or
AEB Fishery Analyst Charlotte Levy 907-274-7566
The Natural Resources Department Thanks Alex Perry of NOAA OLE for his help coordinating
this important Annual AEB Fishermen’s Meeting.
www.aebfish.org