AEB Fishermen’s Winter Fisheries Meeting

MONDAY

December 15, 2025 10AM

via Teams – virtual meeting at AEB meeting sites

• Sand Point Borough Office

• King Cove Borough Office

• False Pass City Office

• Nelson Lagoon Tribal office

• Anchorage AEB office conference room

Meeting scheduled to be broadcast live on local radio KSDP and at www.apradio.org

Proposed Agenda and Invited Agencies

• United States Coast Guard

• ADF&G Groundfish/Shellfish

• Sustainable Fisheries, Alaska Region

• Observer Program

• A.I.S.

• Saltwater Inc.

• Int’l Pacific Halibut Commission

• NOAA Office of Law Enforcement

Fishermen wishing to log-on individually should contact the Natural Resources Department.