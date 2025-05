AEB’s Fish News: ADF&G’s Salmon Preseason Mtg on Friday, May 30th, 2025 at 10:00AM

The ADF&G’s South Peninsula Commercial Salmon Preseason meeting will be held on Friday, May 30th, 2025 at 10:00AM in Sand Point at the AEB office and on Microsoft Teams to other AEB communities. More information on the Preseason meeting will be forthcoming from ADFG.

AEB Fish News 5/15/25 – PDF