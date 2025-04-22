AKDOT Invites YOU! – Cold Bay Airport Fence & Gate – Tuesday, May 6, 2025

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities invites you to a Public Meeting for the Cold Bay Airport Fence Replacement and Gate Upgrades project on:

5pm to 7pm on Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Join us from five to seven p.m. at the Airport Manager’s Office at Cold Bay Airport to learn about the project, provide feedback, and ask questions to the project team.

For more information, visit:

https://dot.alaska.gov/sereg/projects/cold-bay/

Audio PSA:

https://apradio.org/mp3/2025-04-23-akdot-pacd.wav