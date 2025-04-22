LISTEN LIVE! NOW: AM KSKA Feed 58 Minutes and 54 Seconds - Holden NEXT: KSDP Underwriting - APRADIO.ORG Aleutian Adventures LLC Application for Outdoor Recreation Lodge Liquor License - 830 AM KSDP – Sand Point, AK

Aleutian Adventures LLC Application for Outdoor Recreation Lodge Liquor License

Aleutian Adventures LLC is making application for a new Outdoor Recreation Lodge
License per Alaska Statute 04.09.280 liquor license doing business as Sandy River Lodge located at:
latitude 56.23, logitude -160.07 in the Aleutians East Borough, Alaska.

Interested persons should submit written comment to their local governing body, the applicant, and to the:
Alcoholic Beverage Control Board
550 West 7th Ave. Suite 1600
Anchorage AK 99501
or
alcohol.licensing@alaska.gov

Audio PSA:
https://apradio.org/mp3/2025-04-23-aa-liquor.wav