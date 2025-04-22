Aleutian Adventures LLC Application for Outdoor Recreation Lodge Liquor License
Aleutian Adventures LLC is making application for a new Outdoor Recreation Lodge
License per Alaska Statute 04.09.280 liquor license doing business as Sandy River Lodge located at:
latitude 56.23, logitude -160.07 in the Aleutians East Borough, Alaska.
Interested persons should submit written comment to their local governing body, the applicant, and to the:
Alcoholic Beverage Control Board
550 West 7th Ave. Suite 1600
Anchorage AK 99501
or
alcohol.licensing@alaska.gov