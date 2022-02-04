Aleutians East Borough Assembly Meeting on Thursday, February 10th, 2022 at 3pm

The Aleutians East Borough Assembly will hold a meeting on Thursday, February 10th, 2022 at 3:00 PM.

KSDP will air & archive this Assembly meeting.

Below is the link to the packet & agenda for the meeting:

https://www.aleutianseast.org/vertical/sites/%7BEBDABE05-9D39-4ED4-98D4-908383A7714A%7D/uploads/February_10_2022_Assembly_Meeting_Packet.pdf

https://www.aleutianseast.org/vertical/sites/%7BEBDABE05-9D39-4ED4-98D4-908383A7714A%7D/uploads/February_10_2022_ASSEMBLY_MTG._AGENDA_MTG.pdf