“An Alaskan Moment” for February 21st, 2022

Download or Stream “An Alaskan Moment” for the week of February 21st, 2022.

https://apradio.org/mp3/aam/2022-02-21-analaskanmoment.mp3



Welcome to

“An Alaskan Moment”

A “moment” is a measure of time… 90 seconds.

“An Alaskan Moment” lasts a little longer.

Sometimes twice as much.

#######################################################

This week in Alaska History:

February 21, 1924 – The first official air mail flight in Alaska was made by Carl Ben Eielson who flew from Fairbanks to McGrath.

February 22, 1850 – Josiah Martin Turner was born in Michigan. He became in turn mayor of Skagway, a member of the Territorial Senate, and U.S. Marshal for the First Judicial Division.

February 23, 1985 – The Fairbanks News-Miner ceased being Alaska’s widest newspaper when it adopted the standard newspaper format, rather than its distinctive 17′′ width.

February 24, 1879 – Charles August Sulzer was born in Roselle, New Jersey. He became a member of the Alaska Territorial Senate, then Delegate in Congress from Alaska.

February 25, 1997 – The U.S. Supreme Court, hearing a case originating with the Natives of Venetie, ruled that lands conveyed by the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act does not constitute federally recognized “Indian country.”.

February 26, 1917 – Mount McKinley National Park was established. It is now incorporated into the Denali National Park and Preserve.

February 27, 1923 – The 1,400-foot Tanana River steel bridge on the Alaska Railroad at Nenana was completed.

This week in Alaska History compiled by Robert N. DeArmond of Sitka

Courtesy of the Alaska Historical Society

#######################################################

“An Alaskan Moment” is produced at Aleutian Peninsula Broadcasting in Sand Point

apradio.org

Music by Paul Holmberg

With help from you, the supporters of Public Radio.

#######################################################

Now for your poem.

Today’s poem is found on the phonograph “Centennial Collection of Alaska Poetry”, produced by the Anchorage Centennial Commission, 1967.

“The Gold Dredge”

by Orah Dee Clark