“An Alaskan Moment” for February 7th, 2022

This week in Alaska History:

February 7, 1893 – Fire destroyed 24 homes at Metlakatla, founded six years earlier by Tsimshean Indians who had migrated from Canada.

February 8, 1939 – The Goldstein Building in Juneau, which formerly housed Alaska’s executive offices and served as its capitol, was gutted by fire but its concrete walls stood and were reused.

February 9, 1973 – The U.S. District Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., in a victory for environmental groups, ruled that the right-of-way configuration requested for the Trans-Alaska Pipeline could not be issued under the Mineral Leasing Act. Congress later that year amended the law to allow construction.

February 10, 1899 – The Wilson & Sylvester sawmill at Wrangell received machinery that would make it the largest sawmill in Alaska.

February 11, 1945 – Charles D. Brower, known as the “King of the Arctic,” died at Barrow at age 82.

February 12, 1932 – The roundhouse and shops at the White Pass Railroad at Skagway were destroyed by fire.

February 13, 1947 – The SS North Sea of the Northland Transportation Co. ran upon a rock in Milbank Sound, B.C. The people were saved, but the ship remained on the rock.

This week in Alaska History compiled by Robert N. DeArmond of Sitka

Courtesy of the Alaska Historical Society

Now for your poem.

Today’s poem is found in the book “One Hundred Years of Alaska Poetry.” Published Big Mountain Press, 1966

“Old Man Alaska”

by Margaret G. Mielke