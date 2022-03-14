“An Alaskan Moment” for March 14th, 2022

Download or Stream "An Alaskan Moment" for the week of March 14th, 2022.

https://apradio.org/mp3/aam/2022-03-14-analaskanmoment.mp3



This week in Alaska History:

March 14, 1974 – Wesley Ladd was indicted for the kidnapping and first degree murder of John F. Rich. John Rich was an Anchorage underworld entrepreneur who owned PJ’s strip club, gambling dens & massage parlors throughout the city. His daughter Kim Rich wrote the book “Johnny’s Girl” about growing up as the daughter of an Alaskan gangster.

March 15, 1916 – The Bering River and Matanuska coal reserves were proclaimed by President Woodrow Wilson.

March 16, 1901 – Treadwell, on Douglas Island, was incorporated as a first class city.

March 17, 1912 – The U.S. Marines, withdrew from Sitka where a contingent had been stationed since 1879.

March 18, 1918 – The Wilson & Sylvester sawmill at Wrangell, the largest mill in Alaska, burned.

March 19, 1963 – The former Revenue Cutter Bear, famed for her long service in northern waters, sank in the Atlantic while under tow.

March 20, 1985 – Libby Riddles becomes the first woman ever to win the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Alaska.

This week in Alaska History compiled by Robert N. DeArmond of Sitka

Courtesy of the Alaska Historical Society

