"An Alaskan Moment" for March 7th, 2022
Download or Stream “An Alaskan Moment” for the week of March 7th, 2022.
https://apradio.org/mp3/aam/2022-03-07-analaskanmoment.mp3
Welcome to
“An Alaskan Moment”
A “moment” is a measure of time… 90 seconds.
“An Alaskan Moment” lasts a little longer.
Sometimes twice as much.
This week in Alaska History:
March 7, 1988 – Vern Tejas of Anchorage completed the first solo ascent of Mt. Denali.
March 8, 1960 – The state legislature passed a bill permitting non-profit organizations to operate games of chance.
March 9, 1911 – Fire in Douglas destroyed a large section of the business district.
March 10, 1959 – The Alaska House of Representatives voted to give the governor of the new state a salary of $25,000 a year.
March 11, 1942 – The SS Mount McKinley, 4,861 tons, and carrying military cargo, was wrecked at Scotch Cap, Unimak Pass.
March 12, 1914 – President Woodrow Wilson signed into law a bill providing for a government railroad in Alaska. The Alaska Railroad created by this legislation is now owned by the State of Alaska.
March 13, 1968 – Atlantic Richfield and Humble Oil announced their Prudhoe Bay discovery well.
This week in Alaska History compiled by Robert N. DeArmond of Sitka
Courtesy of the Alaska Historical Society
“An Alaskan Moment” is produced at Aleutian Peninsula Broadcasting in Sand Point
Music by Paul Holmberg
With help from you, the supporters of Public Radio.
Now for your poem.
Today’s poem is found on the phonograph “Centennial Collection of Alaska Poetry”, produced by the Anchorage Centennial Commission, 1967.
“Birds in Haiku”
by Betty McGillis