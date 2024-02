Basketball Today & Tomorrow! Also? 2024 Boys’ Regionals Schedule

KSDP will have LIVE play by play coverage of High School Basketball today & tomorrow.

Friday, February 23rd, 2024

3:30pm – T-Jacks Vs. Eagles in King Cove

6pm – Eagles Vs. Rookies in Sand Point

7pm – T-Jacks Vs. Eagles

Saturday, February 24th, 2024

???Stay Tuned???

Also? Here is the 2024 Boys’ Regional Tournament Schedule hosted in New Stuyahok.