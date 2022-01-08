Girls Basketball MP3 (Partial Game/2nd Half): Sand Point Lady Eagles (36) Vs. King Cove Rookies (54) – Saturday, January 8th, 2022

At the end of a 3 game long series in King Cove the Rookies came out with there first win of the weekend besting the Sand Point Lady Eagles. Student players from Sand Point and King Cove were able to provide this excellent 2nd half commentary!

Final Score: Sand Point Eagles (36) Vs. King Cove Rookies (54)

Download the game here (MP3, 8.72MB):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2022-01-08-kcv-sdp-g.mp3

The Play by Play was bought to you by Joemark Miranda of Sand Point and Chase Gould of King Cove