Girls Basketball MP3: Sand Point Lady Eagles (48) Vs. King Cove Rookies (35) – Friday January 7th, 2022

The game was tied at the half and the Rookies led by a basket or two at the end of the 3rd. The Lady Eagles were able to catch up and expand on there lead in the 4th quarter to walk away with the 2nd win in this series.

The Lady Eagles will play again tomorrow morning.

Final Score: Sand Point Eagles (48) Vs. King Cove Rookies (35)

Download the game here (MP3, 25MB):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2022-01-07-kcv-sdp-g.mp3

Today’s game brought to you by our very own Amy Mack, Kyle Settles and Clarence Mack!