Heliostar Metals: Unga Island Project Community Meeting on May 11th, 2022

Heliostar Metals is hosting a community meeting on Wednesday, May 11th, 2022 from 6-8pm at the QTT Community Center.

Please join us for food, door prizes and an update on the project. We will also discuss summer work plans and hold a Q&A session. We hope to see you there!

Where: QTT Community Center Building, Sand Point

When: Wednesday, May 11 th

Time: 6 to 8 pm