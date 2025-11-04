Radio memorial for David Dillard

Requiem for a DJ: “Big Wave” David H Dillard

Tributes to Big Wave Dave.

https://www.facebook.com/david.dillard.50

Born February 21st, 1950

Deceased

Memorial programming recorded & produced by Bigwave’s friend, conspirator & co-host: Steve Herzog, Whidby Island.

Program will air on KSDP at 10am, Friday November 7th, 2025.

A preview discussion will air on KSDP at 11am, Tuesday November 4th.

Download & listen to the program here – MP3, 132MB, 58min:

https://apradio.org/mp3/2025-10-28-bwd-requiem-steveherzog.mp3