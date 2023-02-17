Indian Education Advisory Committee & Public Forum – Tuesday, February 21st 2023

The AEBSD and the Indian Education Committee are looking for input regarding spending of an annual grant to benefit our kids.

There are some proposed changes to how the Indian Education Grant will be used this year (please see the second attachment for specific proposed spending information).

To have your voice heard, to offer ideas and feedback, please attend the upcoming Indian Education Committee meeting on Tuesday, February 21 at 6 PM.

The zoom link to attend is:

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://aebsd.zoom.us/j/83205894481

Meeting ID: 832 0589 4481

Passcode: 489117

Telephone: 1 (346) 248-7799

The attachments:

1. Agenda for the meeting this Tuesday

2. Grant Narrative, including proposed changes to how funding will be used to benefit our students

3. IPP Schedule

4. Minutes for the October meeting