MP3: Listen to KSDP’s Interview with Matt Keyes on August 2025 Salmon Fishing Opportunity

Please tune into KSDP’s interview with Sand Point area’s biologist Matt Keyes. Austin and Matt will be discussing the August fisheries. The interview will be August 1st, 2025 at 11:00AM.

Listen to or Download the Meeting Here:

MP3 (11MB) = https://www.apradio.org/news/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/2025-08-01-MattKeyse.mp3

WAV (128MB) = https://apradio.org/mp3/2025-08-01-MattKeyse.wav

