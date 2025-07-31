LISTEN LIVE! NOW: AM WORLD CAFE - FILE - NPR VIA APRADIO.ORG NEXT: KSDP Underwriting - APRADIO.ORG MP3: Listen to KSDP’s Interview with Matt Keyes on August 2025 Salmon Fishing Opportunity - 830 AM KSDP – Sand Point, AK

MP3: Listen to KSDP's Interview with Matt Keyes on August 2025 Salmon Fishing Opportunity

Posted on: July 31st, 2025

Please tune into KSDP’s interview with Sand Point area’s biologist Matt Keyes. Austin and Matt will be discussing the August fisheries. The interview will be August 1st, 2025 at 11:00AM.

Listen to or Download the Meeting Here:
MP3 (11MB) = https://www.apradio.org/news/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/2025-08-01-MattKeyse.mp3
WAV (128MB) = https://apradio.org/mp3/2025-08-01-MattKeyse.wav
