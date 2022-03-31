JOB: Back-Up Bingo Clerk

Download the notice as a PDF (14KB).

The Agdaagux Tribe is accepting applications for the following Position:

Back-Up Bingo Clerk

Status: Part Time-Permanent

Hours: Sundays

Pay: $18.00/hr.

Post Date: 1/10/2022

Close Date: Open Until Filled



Role and Responsibilities:

• Open and Operate Bingo

• Sell Pull tabs/bingo supplies

• Clean building after each bingo

• Pull tab Inventory

• Other duties as assigned

Qualifications and Education Requirements:

• Must be at least 21 years old.

• Must be eligible for State of Alaska Gaming License

• Gaming Experience Preferred (will train if needed)

Desired Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

• Ensuring proper pay outs.

• Good with handling money

• Knowledge of State of Alaska Gaming Regulations.

• Proficient skills in the use of computers, registers and other equipment if needed.

• Accurately complete tasks in a timely manner.

• Availability to work evenings, weekends, or other irregular hours.

• Ability to effectively work with the public in a positive and cheerful manner.

• Reports to ATC Gaming Coordinator.

Please stop by the ATC Office for an application, or call if you have any questions 497-2648.