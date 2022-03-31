JOB: Gaming Coordinator
Download the notice as a PDF (14KB).
The Agdaagux Tribe is accepting applications for the following Position:
TITLE: Gaming Coordinator
POSITION STATUS: Part-time (Permanent), 4 hrs. daily, M-F
HOURLY WAGES: $ 20/ hr.
POST DATE: January 17, 2022
CLOSE DATE: Open Until Filled
Qualifications:
• Must be at least 21 years old
• Must be eligible for State of Alaska Gaming License
• Must have a Valid Driver’s License
• Gaming Experience Preferred (will train if needed)
Responsibilities
• Record all Bingo and Pull-tab Reconciliations
• Maintain all files and records for GOC
• Record Inventory
• Prepare information for quarterly and annual reports
• Prepare Bingo and Pull-tab supply orders
• Inventory Count monthly
• Fill pull-tab jars as needed
• Program cash registers •
• Make and post bingo signs
• Prepare Bingo and Pull-tab schedules
• Knowledge of State of Alaska Gaming Regulations
• Maintain confidentiality in regard to client, entire office staff, and any program matters.
• Will abide by ATC’s Personnel Policies & Procedures Manual.
• Ability to work effectively work with the public in a positive and cheerful manner.
• Ability to supervise all gaming employees
• All other duties assigned by Tribal Administrator
Please stop by the ATC Office for an application or call for any questions, 907-497-2648.