JOB: Gaming Coordinator

The Agdaagux Tribe is accepting applications for the following Position:

TITLE: Gaming Coordinator

POSITION STATUS: Part-time (Permanent), 4 hrs. daily, M-F

HOURLY WAGES: $ 20/ hr.

POST DATE: January 17, 2022

CLOSE DATE: Open Until Filled



Qualifications:

• Must be at least 21 years old

• Must be eligible for State of Alaska Gaming License

• Must have a Valid Driver’s License

• Gaming Experience Preferred (will train if needed)

Responsibilities

• Record all Bingo and Pull-tab Reconciliations

• Maintain all files and records for GOC

• Record Inventory

• Prepare information for quarterly and annual reports

• Prepare Bingo and Pull-tab supply orders

• Inventory Count monthly

• Fill pull-tab jars as needed

• Program cash registers •

• Make and post bingo signs

• Prepare Bingo and Pull-tab schedules

• Knowledge of State of Alaska Gaming Regulations

• Maintain confidentiality in regard to client, entire office staff, and any program matters.

• Will abide by ATC’s Personnel Policies & Procedures Manual.

• Ability to work effectively work with the public in a positive and cheerful manner.

• Ability to supervise all gaming employees

• All other duties assigned by Tribal Administrator

Please stop by the ATC Office for an application or call for any questions, 907-497-2648.