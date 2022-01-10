JOB: Night Watchman for Sand Point
The City is accepting applications for the following position:
POSITION: Permanent, Full-Time / Night Watchman
SALARY: DOE + Benefits
This position is under the direction of the Harbor Master. The Night Watchman
provides night security for the harbor and dock facilities. Ability to perform duties
in all types of weather conditions. Requires physical strength to perform a variety
of tasks assigned by the Harbormaster.
THIS POSITION ALSO REQUIRES A VALID DRIVERS LICENSE
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES: Performs routine harbor patrol for security
and safety purposes on a scheduled basis. Maintains a daily log of moorage and
harbor activities. Assists with tying freight boats. Provides information to the
public on facilities and regulations. Works cooperatively with other employees,
agencies, the Coast Guard and the public. Requires knowledge of boat mooring
procedures. Requires ability to detect hazardous situations and notify appropriate
individuals or authorities as necessary. Requires knowledge and use of VHF &
SSB radio equipment and procedures Requires attention to detail in order to
maintain accurate and complete reports of harbor activities. Has the responsibility
of ensuring that all vessels and harbor facilities are safely secured.
* * * POSITION WILL BE OPEN UNTIL FILLED * * *
THE CITY OF SAND POINT IS A DRUG FREE WORKPLACE
Applicant must pass mandatory drug screening at the time of employment
For a copy of the job application or for more information, contact:
Shannon Sommer, City Clerk at 383-2696 or e-mail: sptcity@arctic.net
* EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY