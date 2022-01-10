JOB: Night Watchman for Sand Point

The City is accepting applications for the following position:

POSITION: Permanent, Full-Time / Night Watchman

SALARY: DOE + Benefits



This position is under the direction of the Harbor Master. The Night Watchman

provides night security for the harbor and dock facilities. Ability to perform duties

in all types of weather conditions. Requires physical strength to perform a variety

of tasks assigned by the Harbormaster.

THIS POSITION ALSO REQUIRES A VALID DRIVERS LICENSE

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES: Performs routine harbor patrol for security

and safety purposes on a scheduled basis. Maintains a daily log of moorage and

harbor activities. Assists with tying freight boats. Provides information to the

public on facilities and regulations. Works cooperatively with other employees,

agencies, the Coast Guard and the public. Requires knowledge of boat mooring

procedures. Requires ability to detect hazardous situations and notify appropriate

individuals or authorities as necessary. Requires knowledge and use of VHF &

SSB radio equipment and procedures Requires attention to detail in order to

maintain accurate and complete reports of harbor activities. Has the responsibility

of ensuring that all vessels and harbor facilities are safely secured.

* * * POSITION WILL BE OPEN UNTIL FILLED * * *

THE CITY OF SAND POINT IS A DRUG FREE WORKPLACE

Applicant must pass mandatory drug screening at the time of employment

For a copy of the job application or for more information, contact:

Shannon Sommer, City Clerk at 383-2696 or e-mail: sptcity@arctic.net

* EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY