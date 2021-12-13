JOB: Program Director for Aleutian Peninsula Broadcasting Inc.

Download this job posting as a PDF here:

https://www.apradio.org/news/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/2021-12-13-Job-Opening-Prg-Dir.pdf

* * * EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY * * *

Aleutian Peninsula Broadcasting Inc. in Sand Point is accepting applications for the following position:

Program Director, Permanent, Full-Time

Job Description:

Aleutian Peninsula Broadcasting Inc. is seeking to hire a Program Director. The ideal Program Director candidate has strong working knowledge of; broadcast radio, community involvement, journalism & web publishing.

Duties & Responsibilities:

– Develop, guide & produce the radio stations’ current & future original programming.

– Produce our Fish Reports, Community Window, local Newscast & Weather.

– Write, record & publish local news stories.

– Publish, broadcast & archive local governmental meetings.

– Perform other duties as assigned.

Requirements: Must be comfortable speaking on-air, using web-based tools such as WordPress & editing digital audio (Adobe Audition, etc). Training will be provided. A willingness to learn and apply that knowledge is the most necessary requirement. The candidate hired will pass a certified “Tower Rescue” class before their 3-month probationary period is complete.

Compensation:

A competitive wage & benefits package, determined upon experience level of individual, will be negotiated after an offer to hire has been given.

Application:

To apply, please send a resume and cover letter to: cw@apradio.org

Equal Employment Opportunity Statement: It is the policy of Aleutian Peninsula Broadcasting Inc. to provide equal employment opportunity to all. Qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, creed, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, age, disability or handicap, sex, gender identity, marital status, sexual orientation or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state or local laws. Aleutian Peninsula Broadcasting, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation.

* * * POSITION OPEN UNTIL FILLED / POSTED 12/13/2021 * * *