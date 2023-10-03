KSDP Presents: A Symphony of DUCKS!

KSDP is having a fundraiser – WITH DUCKS!

We’re assembling a duck orchestra to perform the 1812 Overture by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. BigWave Dave will be conducting the ducks. To listen to the 1812 Overture in person, meet up at the Harbor Bridge in Sand Point at 2pm on October 9th, 2023!

Each duck sponsor will be entered into a split the pot raffle, become a supporting member of Aleutian Peninsula Broadcasting AND receive a delightful Duck-shaped AM/FM shower radio – with water thermometer!

Duck sponsorship is $40

PDF:

https://www.apradio.org/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/2023-10-09-KSDP-SYMPH.pd