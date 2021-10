Listen: AEBSD Meeting on October 21, 2021

KSDP will broadcast the Aleutians East Borough School District Special Meeting Live on October 21, 2021. The meeting included the Election of Officers after the Board Elections that occurred in the 2021 Borough Election.

Meeting audio available as an MP3 here:

https://apradio.org/mp3/2021-10-21-AEBSD.mp3

