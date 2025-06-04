Major Cuts to KSDP Funding – Contact Representative Begich

We wanted to make you aware of a serious threat to KSDP and other rural public broadcasting stations across Alaska. President Trump has proposed rescinding forward funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), which would directly impact our ability to operate.

At KSDP, over 70% of our funding comes from CPB. This funding isn’t about national news or political commentary—it supports the work we do right here at home: local news, borough meetings, emergency alerts, student programming, and community voices. In our region, where phone and internet services can be unreliable, KSDP is one of the few consistent and trusted sources of information.

We’re asking residents of the Aleutians East Borough to speak up and help us preserve this vital service. Please take a moment to contact Representative Nick Begich and let him know that CPB funding is essential for our community.

Contact Information for Rep. Nick Begich:

Phone: 202-225-5765

Email: Michael Horanburg (staff) – Michael.Horanburg@mail.house.gov

Your voice matters. Let them know that public radio in the Aleutians isn’t about politics—it’s about keeping our communities informed, connected, and safe.

Thank you for your support,

KSDP Radio