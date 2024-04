Measles Vaccine Available

“With an increase in measles cases in the lower 48, now is a great time to make sure your family is up to date on protection against measles. Measles can be prevented with the MMR vaccine, and every child 1 year or older is eligible. Learn how to check your family immunization records and find locations to get vaccinated at vaccinate.alaska.gov. This message brought to you by the Alaska Department of Health.”