MP3: 2025 1A State Consolation Bracket – King Cove T-Jacks (42) Vs. Buckland Sissauni (66) – 3/13/25

The Buckland Sissauni defeated the King Cove T-Jacks in the 2024-25 1A State Championship dropdown bracket playoffs.

6:30PM – Thursday, March 13th, 2025

Alaska Airlines Center, Anchorage – Hosted by ASAA & Anchorage School District

Announcer – A. Gilbert

Download the game:

https://apradio.org/mp3/2025-03-13-kvc-buc-b.mp3