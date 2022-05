MP3: Basketball – Sand Point at King Cove – 5pm & 8pm 4/30/22

Junior High Basketball on KSDP, play by play by Chris & Chris, live from King Cove on 4/30/22:

5PM Game: Sand Point (31) Vs King Cove (35)

https://apradio.org/mp3/2022-04-30-sdp-kcv-jh-5pm.mp3