MP3: Eagles & Rookies & T-Jacks from 1/14/2023

Saturday, January 14th, 2023

10:30AM – Boys at the Sand Point School

Play by play – Austin Roof

Final Score: Sand Point Eagles (44) Vs. King Cove T-Jacks (72)

Download the game:

https://apradio.org/mp3/2023-01-14-sdp-kcv-b.mp3

*****************************************************************************

Saturday, January 14th, 2023

9:30AM – Girls at the King Cove School

Final Score: Sand Point Eagles (??) Vs. King Cove Rookies (??)