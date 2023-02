MP3: King Cove Rookies Vs. Birchwood Christian Warriors – 2/7/2023

Final Score: King Cove Rookies (34) Vs. Birchwood Christian Warriors (43)

4PM on Saturday, February 7th, 2023

Girls at the Birchwood Christian School

Announcer – MaryMae Brandell

Download the game:

https://apradio.org/mp3/2023-02-07-kcv-bir-g.mp3 (Second Half Only)