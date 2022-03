MP3: Sand Point Eagles (56) Vs. King Cove T-Jacks (70) – Friday, March 4th, 2022

Download the game here (MP3, 31MB):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2022-03-04-sdp-kcv-b.mp3

Today’s game brought to you live from Sand Point by Austin Roof.