MP3+PDF: AEBSD School Board Regular Meeting – Thur., April 27, 2023 at 6:30pm
Aleutians East Borough School District
Regular Meeting of the School Board – Thursday, April 27, 2023 @ 6:30 pm
Meeting will be held by Video Conference at all Sites – District Office is open to the public
Download the meeting audio here:
Agenda – Packet will be linked when it arrives (4/24):
https://www.apradio.org/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/April-27-2023-Regular-Meeting-Agenda.pdf
Regular Meeting Agenda
I. Opening
A. Call to Order
B. Pledge of Allegiance
C. Roll Call & Establishment of Quorum
D. Others in Attendance
E. Approval of Agenda
II. Approval of Minutes
III. Public Comments on Agenda Items
IV. Student Reports
V. Board Report
VI. Superintendent’s Report
A. Report to the Board
B. District Correspondence
VII. Business Manager’s Report
A. Current Financial Report
VIII. Department Reports
A. Activities Report, Ken Barbour
B. Special Education, Hilary Seifert
C. Technology Director, Austin Roof
D. School Counselor, Dannielle Carlson
IX. Old Business
A. Pool Update
B. Capital Projects Update
C. AEBSD 2023-2024 School Calendar
X. New Business
A. Student Recognition
B. Second Reading FY 24 Budget
C. AEBSD Scholarships
D. Curriculum Update
E. Purchase of vans for Sand Point School
F. Superintendent Self-Evaluation
XI. Personnel
A. New Hires
B. Resignations
XII. Public Comments on Non-Agenda Items
XIII. Board Comments
XIV. Agenda Items for Next Meeting
XV. Date, Time & Location of Next Meeting
XVI. Executive Session
XVII. Adjournment