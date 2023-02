MP3+PDF: Sand Point City Council Meeting & Agenda: Fri, Feb 14th, 2023 at 7PM

Sand Point City Council will hold their regular Meeting on Friday, Feb. 14th, 2023 at 7PM.

KSDP will air the meeting live & archive the audio here.

https://apradio.org/mp3/2023-02-14-citycouncil.mp3

Download the Packet below (PDF):

Download The Packet Here