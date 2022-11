MP3+PDF: AEBSD Regular School Board Meeting – 7:00pm – 11/21/2022

There will be a regular School Board Meeting on Monday, November the 21st at 7:00pm.

Read and Download the Packet Here

Download the meeting audio here:

https://apradio.org/mp3/2022-11-21-aebsd.mp3

Next AEBSD meeting will be on December 20th, 2022 at 6:30PM.