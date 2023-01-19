PDF: AEBSD School Board *Regular Meeting* Friday, January 20, 2023, at 6:30 PM
AEBSD Regular Meeting of the School Board
Friday, January 20, 2023, at 6:30 PM
Meeting is open to the Public at the District Office in Sand Point
Zoom Conferencing available from all sites
Zoom Link https://aebsd.zoom.us/j/89696680925
Telephone: 1 (346) 248-7799
Regular Meeting Agenda
I. Opening
A. Call to Order
B. Pledge of Allegiance
C. Roll Call & Establishment of Quorum
D. Others in Attendance
E. Approval of Agenda
ACTION II. Approval of Minutes
A. December 20, 2022
INFORMATION III. Public Comments on Agenda Items
INFORMATION IV. Superintendent’s Report
A. Report to the Board
B. District Correspondence
V. Business Manager’s Report
A. Current Financial Report
VI. Department Reports
A. Activities Report, Ken Barbour
B. Special Education, Hilary Seifert
C. Technology Director, Austin Roof
D. School Counselor, Dannielle Carlson
VII. Old Business
A. Superintendent Search
B. School Bus Discussion
C. Follow up on School Lunch Program
D. Pool Update
ACTION
ACTION
INFORMATION
INFORMATION
INFORMATION
INFORMATION
INFORMATIO
VIII. New Business
A. Staff Evaluation Process
B. Administrator Contracts
C. Second Reading of BP 9320
D. Scholarship Update
E. Legislative Fly-In
F. Centralized Treasury Resolution
G. E-Rate
H. Living Waters Proposal
J. Sand Point Senior Class Trip
IX. Personnel
A. New Hires
X. Public Comments on Non-Agenda Items
XI. Board Comments
INFORMATION XII. Agenda Items for Next Meeting
INFORMATION XIII. Date, Time & Location of Next Meeting
ACTION XIV. Executive Session
A. Personnel Matters/ 23-24 Contracts
XV. Adjournment