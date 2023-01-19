PDF: AEBSD School Board *Special Meeting* Friday, January 20, 2023 at 10:00 AM
AEBSD Special Meeting of the School Board
Friday, January 20, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Meeting is open to the Public at the District Office in Sand Point
Agenda:
Zoom Conferencing available from all sites
Zoom Link https://aebsd.zoom.us/j/89696680925
Telephone: 1 (346) 248-7799
Special Meeting Agenda
I. Opening
A. Call to Order
B. Pledge of Allegiance
C. Roll Call & Establishment of Quorum
D. Others in Attendance
E. Approval of Agenda
INFORMATION II. Public Comments on Agenda Items
INFORMATION III. Open Session
A. Review the interview process
B. Review and set the interview schedule and possible on-site visit for the
selected finalists
C. Determine stakeholder engagement plan
ACTION IV. Executive Session
A. Select the interview questions
B. Review the final superintendent contract parameters
C. Review all the candidate’s applications and receive confidential
background information from the search consultant
V. Open Session
A. Select top finalists
B. Review board role and responsibilities prior to interviews
C. Review draft press release
VI. Adjournment