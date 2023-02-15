PDF: AEBSD School Board *Special Meeting* Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 9:20 AM

AEBSD Special Meeting of the School Board

Monday, February 15, 2023 at 9:30 AM

Meeting was open to the Public at the District Office in Sand Point

Please welcome the new Aleutians East Borough School District Superintendent Michael Franklin!

Download the meeting audio here:

Download or Listen to the Link Here!

Packet:

https://core-docs.s3.amazonaws.com/documents/asset/uploaded_file/1937/AEBSD/2789041/February_15_2023_Special_Meeting_Board_Packet.pdf

Special Meeting Agenda

I. Opening

A. Call to Order

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call & Establishment of Quorum

D. Others in Attendance ACTION

E. Approval of Agenda INFORMATION

II. Public Comments on Agenda Items

III. Old Business ACTION

A. Teacher Contracts ACTION

B. King Cove Secretary Administrative Contract INFORMATION

C. AEBSD Scholarship Update ACTION

IV. Executive Session

A. Superintendent Candidate 1 Interview

ACTION V. Motion to Recess

ACTION VI. Executive Session B. Superintendent Candidate 2 Interview

ACTION VII. Motion to Recess

ACTION VIII. Executive Session C. Superintendent Selection and Contract

ACTION IX. New Business A. Selection of Superintendent

INFORMATION V. Public Comments on Non-Agenda Items

ACTION VI. Adjournment