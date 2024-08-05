PDF: Aleutians East Borough Assembly Meeting – Thurs, August 8th, 2024 at 2pm

The Aleutians East Borough Assembly is holding a regular meeting on Thursday, August 8th, 2024 at 2pm.

KSDP will air the meeting live & archive the audio here:

AGENDA:

https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/August-8-2024-ASSEMBLY_MTG_AGENDA.pdf

PACKET:

https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/August-8-2024-Regular-Assembly-Meeting-Packet.pdf

BDO Audit Discussion:

https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/Aleutians-East-Borough-2024-Audit-Planning-Doc.pdf