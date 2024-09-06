PDF: Aleutians East Borough Assembly Meeting – Thurs, September 12th, 2024 at 2pm

The Aleutians East Borough Assembly is holding a regular meeting on Thursday, September 12th, 2024 at 2pm.

KSDP will air the meeting live & archive the audio here:

September 12, 2024 Regular Assembly Meeting AGENDA:

https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/september-12-2024-ASSEMBLY_MTG_AGENDA.pdf

PACKET:

https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/September-12-2024-Regular-Assembly-Meeting.pdf