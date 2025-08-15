LISTEN LIVE! NOW: Blow Away - Grateful Dead NEXT: I Eat Cannibals - Total Coelo PDF: Aleutians East Borough Assembly Regular Meeting – Friday, Aug 15nd, 2025 at 2pm - 830 AM KSDP – Sand Point, AK

MP3 (274MB) = https://www.apradio.org/mp3/2025-08-15-aeb.mp3

###

The Aleutians East Borough Assembly is holding a Regular meeting on Friday, Aug 15nd, 2025 at 2pm.

https://www.aleutianseast.org/government/meetings/

Agenda:
https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/August-14-2025-ASSEMBLY_MTG_AGENDA.pdf

Meeting Packet:
https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/August-14-2025-Regular-Assembly-Meeting-Packet.pdf