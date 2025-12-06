KSDP will air the meeting live & link an archive of the audio here:
The Aleutians East Borough Assembly is holding a Regular meeting on Thursday, December 11th, 2025 at 2pm. Workshop at 12:30pm.
https://www.aleutianseast.org/government/meetings/
Workshop documents:
https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/WorkSessionMaterialsFinal.pdf
Agenda Link:
https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/December-11-2025-ASSEMBLY_MTG_AGENDA.pdf
Packet Link:
https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/December-11-2025-ASSEMBLY_MTG_AGENDA.pdf