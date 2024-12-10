PDF: Aleutians East Borough Assembly Regular Meeting – Thurs, Dec. 12th, 2024 at 2pm

KSDP will air the meeting live & archive the audio here:

The Aleutians East Borough Assembly is holding a regular meeting on Tuesday, December 12th, 2024 at 2pm.

https://www.aleutianseast.org/government/meetings/

Assembly Meeting AGENDA:

https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/December-12-2024-ASSEMBLY_MTG_AGENDA.pdf

PACKET:

https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/December-12-2024-Regular-Assembly-Meeting.pdf