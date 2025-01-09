MP3+PDF: Aleutians East Borough Assembly Regular Meeting – Thurs, Jan. 9th, 2025 at 2pm

KSDP will air the meeting live & archive the audio here:

https://apradio.org/mp3/2025-01-09-aeb.mp3

The Aleutians East Borough Assembly is holding a regular meeting on Thursday, January 9th, 2025 at 2pm.

https://www.aleutianseast.org/government/meetings/

Assembly Meeting AGENDA:

https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/January-9-2025-Assembly-Meeting-Agenda.pdf

PACKET:

https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/January-9-2025-Assembly-Meeting-Packet.pdf