MP3+PDF: Aleutians East Borough Assembly Regular Meeting – Thurs, Jan. 9th, 2025 at 2pm

Posted on: January 9th, 2025 | Author: Virgil | Filed under: Aleutians East Borough, Community Window

KSDP will air the meeting live & archive the audio here:
https://apradio.org/mp3/2025-01-09-aeb.mp3
###

The Aleutians East Borough Assembly is holding a regular meeting on Thursday, January 9th, 2025 at 2pm.

https://www.aleutianseast.org/government/meetings/

Assembly Meeting AGENDA:
https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/January-9-2025-Assembly-Meeting-Agenda.pdf

PACKET:
https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/January-9-2025-Assembly-Meeting-Packet.pdf